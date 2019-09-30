After Indiana lost to Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday, the Hoosiers dropped to 3-2 on the season before the first bye week, and Indiana head coach Tom Allen has a plan and goals set in place before preparing fro Rutgers to begin the next four weeks before the second bye. He explained those plans and goals to the media, as well as finished recapping Michigan State, on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Allen addresses emotional moment with Kane Wommack during Michigan State game

At one point during the Michigan State loss, Tom Allen was seen shouting at defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He was asked about that moment during the press conference, and Allen explained that he wouldn't apologize for getting emotional, as that's who he is as a coach. The moment came during one of the most vulnerable points of the game, in retrospect, for the Indiana defense, when Michigan State marched 56 yards down the field in 46 seconds to break the 14-14 tie before halftime on a missed check in the offense. Allen explained after the game that he was "pretty heated" after that drive. "I'm always involved in the defense. If you saw that interaction, you just know who I am. I'm a pretty fiery guy. I love Kane, and we're really close. I'm going to rip his tail when his tail needs to be ripped. But the bottom line is it was right before half. It was that whole thing there -- we needed to get a stop. Hey, I'm okay with that. Like I said, I'm not ever going to sit here and apologize for being fiery and intense because no sense in apologizing; it's going to happen again. But at the same time, that's my area. That's where I do feel for Kane because you really don't want to be the DC for the former DC, when he's the head coach now. It's a tough job, just tell it like it is because of every little thing. I'm hard on him in meetings, and I'm hard on him during the game. But it's like brothers, man. Sometimes you just -- but then you just hug each other because you're family, right? That's how I feel about Kane. If something's not the way I want it to be done or if I'm not getting my way -- I'm never going to second guess. I don't like second guessing calls because I don't think that's fair. But when we don't execute, that's when I want to make sure, and we're making sure we put our guys in the best position. So to me, it's just football. It's the passion of the moment. It's the fire of the moment. I don't even remember what I said."

Goals for the bye week

Tom Allen has three goals for the bye week outside of preparing for Rutgers. The first goal is to give the players a mental and physical break after five weeks and an entire non-conference schedule. Allen said there won't be as much meeting time, practices might be a little shorter and there won't be a lot of scheme. The second goal is to get as healthy as possible before heading into the next four games before the next bye week. Players that need to get healthier include Reese Taylor, who is expected in practice this week, A'Shon Riggins, who is not expected in practice this week, and Juan Harris, who's status is unknown. The third goal is to "improve fundamentally and technically as a football team in all three phases." That would include tackling on defense and blocking in special teams, as Allen describes in detail during Monday's press conference.

Vulnerabilities in the secondary are more than one thing