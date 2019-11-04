Find all updates at the bullets and link below.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and senior offensive tackle Coy Cronk talked to the media about the state of the program before the second bye week of the season this weekend. Cronk discussed the nature of his injury and the process toward recovery.

Tom Allen and Coy Cronk discussed the following points ahead of Indiana's second bye week this weekend.

- Allen discussed the goals he has for his team – get healthy, get rested, get better – during the bye week.

- Allen addressed the news around Indiana's exclusion from the AP Top-25 Poll and the Amway Coaches Top-25 Poll.

- Allen detailed his feelings toward recently fired Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, saying that he reached out to his former colleague from South Florida to extend his condolences.

- "If there was one guy we couldn't lose this season, it was that guy (Coy Cronk)." -- Allen on the season-ending injury to his senior left tackle

- Cronk detailed his recovery, explaining that it is a four- to-five-month process and that he also can't drive.

- Cronk also detailed his efforts in coaching true freshman tackle Matt Bedford and assessed the performance of the offensive line after his injury.

Find more details on those updates and other news at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.