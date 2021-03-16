The magical ride known as Micah McFadden's college career reached new heights a season ago, as the Tampa native earned All-American accolades as a linebacker for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Not bad considering he only had two Power Five offers coming out of high school. But, over the years, McFadden has worked hard both on and off the field and has matured into a player that has not only learned, but accepted his role with the Hoosiers.

"As a freshman, it was difficult learning the defense. As a young freshman, I was trying to pick up the defense, but was also running around trying to make plays. Over the last few years, it's honing in on what I have to do and communicating with the guys around me, understanding the defense as a whole. Understand not just what I have to do but other people's jobs and responsibilities have really helped me," McFadden said previously.

After getting in there as a freshman, McFadden made a name for himself last year as a sophomore, earning the team’s Most Outstanding Player-of-the-Year honor after leading Indiana with 61 tackles and notching two interceptions.

A season ago, McFadden finished with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-a-loss, six sacks and two interceptions.