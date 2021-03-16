McFadden sets high goals in 2021
The magical ride known as Micah McFadden's college career reached new heights a season ago, as the Tampa native earned All-American accolades as a linebacker for the Indiana Hoosiers.
Not bad considering he only had two Power Five offers coming out of high school. But, over the years, McFadden has worked hard both on and off the field and has matured into a player that has not only learned, but accepted his role with the Hoosiers.
"As a freshman, it was difficult learning the defense. As a young freshman, I was trying to pick up the defense, but was also running around trying to make plays. Over the last few years, it's honing in on what I have to do and communicating with the guys around me, understanding the defense as a whole. Understand not just what I have to do but other people's jobs and responsibilities have really helped me," McFadden said previously.
After getting in there as a freshman, McFadden made a name for himself last year as a sophomore, earning the team’s Most Outstanding Player-of-the-Year honor after leading Indiana with 61 tackles and notching two interceptions.
A season ago, McFadden finished with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-a-loss, six sacks and two interceptions.
This year, he has high hopes as he adjusts to life with new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.
"It’s just getting to know coach Warren as a person and as a coach as well,” McFadden recently told the media after a spring practice. “And getting down the terminology. Knowing what to communicate when and just getting everybody on the same page. All of those things are so important this spring."
McFadden admitted he and his teammates enter this spring more aware of the fact that the season can be taken away at a moment's notice, as the Covid-19 global pandemic continues. A season ago, Indiana got in only four practices before having to shut down operations during spring.
"The whole team is a lot more locked in with that recognition that it can all end at any moment. Guys are locked in and ready to perfect their craft," he said.
With a rigorous season set to start Sept. 4 at Iowa and the chase of an NFL dream on the horizon, McFadden told the media he is locked in to not only help his teammates win games, but also to keep his playing weight up where it should be.
“It’s just mastering my craft. Getting all my individual technique down, getting my footwork down. And also being a leader out there. I think a big thing for me is going to be keeping weight on and playing at 230 pounds this year. That’s the biggest thing for me," said McFadden, who finished fourth in the Big Ten last season with 10.5 tackles for loss and he led the Hoosiers with six sacks.
