McFadden named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Second Team

Not only was he a major cog in Indiana's record-setting defense, the linebacker from Tampa, Fla., earned All-American honors after finishing third in the Big Ten in 2020 with 10.5 tackles for loss last season and led the conference with six sacks. He led Indiana with 58 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, and he also recorded two interceptions. As a result of his efforts, McFadden was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

This season, the senior enters with high goals and as a preseason All-American, as McFadden earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team. He is the only player from Indiana to earn the distinction and one of eight Big Ten players recognized.

With a rigorous season set to start Sept. 4 at Iowa and the chase of an NFL dream on the horizon, McFadden told the media during the spring he is locked in to not only help his teammates win games, but also to keep his playing weight up where it should be.

“It’s just mastering my craft. Getting all my individual technique down, getting my footwork down. And also being a leader out there. I think a big thing for me is going to be keeping weight on and playing at 230 pounds this year. That’s the biggest thing for me," said McFadden.