McFadden, Mullen land on AP Preseason All-American Second-Team

With the season just two weeks away, Indiana continues to reel in preseason honors with two more coming on Monday. Senior linebacker Micah McFadden and junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen were both named to the AP Preseason All-American Second-Team. The Hoosiers were second among Big Ten teams in total number of players on either the First or Second team. Ohio State was first with three. The full list can be found here.

McFadden, Mullen land on AP Preseason All-American Team. (IU Athletics)

McFadden collected second-team All-America honors from Phil Steele and third-team accolades from the Associated Press in 2020. A first-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches, media), McFadden led Indiana with 58 tackles, six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also was second on the team with three quarterback hurries and finished fourth with two interceptions. McFadden topped the Big Ten in sacks, tied for second in solo stops, shared third in TFLs, and tied for eighth in INTs. He was also named Walter Camp National Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after IU's win over Wisconsin.