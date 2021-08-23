McFadden, Mullen land on AP Preseason All-American Second-Team
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
With the season just two weeks away, Indiana continues to reel in preseason honors with two more coming on Monday.
Senior linebacker Micah McFadden and junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen were both named to the AP Preseason All-American Second-Team.
The Hoosiers were second among Big Ten teams in total number of players on either the First or Second team. Ohio State was first with three.
The full list can be found here.
McFadden collected second-team All-America honors from Phil Steele and third-team accolades from the Associated Press in 2020.
A first-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches, media), McFadden led Indiana with 58 tackles, six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also was second on the team with three quarterback hurries and finished fourth with two interceptions.
McFadden topped the Big Ten in sacks, tied for second in solo stops, shared third in TFLs, and tied for eighth in INTs.
He was also named Walter Camp National Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after IU's win over Wisconsin.
For Mullen, it was a record setting year for the then sophomore cornerback.
He became the first cornerback in program history to earn first-team All-America honors (FWAA, Phil Steele) one year ago. He was just the second cornerback (Tim Wilbur, 1980 second-teamer) in school history to achieve All-America status and was the first Hoosier since offensive lineman Dan Feeney (2015, 2016) to claim first-team recognition.
Mullen also became the program's first cornerback to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Tracy Porter (2007).
In 2020, he finished with 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.
Mullen led all Big Ten defensive backs in sacks (T-12th overall) and TFLs, and shared sixth overall in INTs.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.