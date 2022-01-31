McCullough expected to be Notre Dame's next running backs coach

His personal life story is so compelling it became part of a 2021 documentary.

On Monday Deland McCullough’s professional life took an exciting new turn as well.

Pending Notre Dame’s typical HR/vetting process, the 49-year-old Indiana University associate head coach/running backs will become the next running backs coach for the Irish, according to a source.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to confirm the hiring.

Following a roughly two-week span in which two members of Marcus Freeman’s offensive coaching staff — running backs coach Lance Taylor and tight ends coach John McNulty — were lured away for offensive coordinator jobs at Power 5 schools, the Irish closed on on an aspiring addition. McCullough’s past promises reinforcements in three key areas for Notre Dame: elite recruiting, a history of strong player development and a relevant voice in the offensive meeting rooms.

The 49-year-old Pittsburgh native also has four sons, three of whom are old enough to either be playing college football or be deep into the recruiting process of doing so. Defensive back Deland II transferred to Indiana from Miami (Ohio) last April to be closer to his father.

Four-star outside linebacker Dasan signed with the Hoosiers in December after originally committing to Ohio State, while four-star junior cornerback Daeh committed to IU roughly nine months ago, about the same time his brothers were making their decisions.

Notre Dame only offered Dasan a scholarship coming out of high school among the brothers. It’s not immediately known how their father’s latest coaching move will affect their own college career paths.

Deland Sr., left a three-year gig as running backs coach with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs last February to come back to Indiana for a second tour of duty and with the hopes it would accelerate the timeline for his aspirations to become a college football head coach.

The former Miami (Ohio) standout running back, who dabbled for several years with professional football, was the Hoosiers’ running backs coach from 2011-16. He then spent a year as USC’s running backs coach/run game coordinator before landing the job with the Chiefs.

From his IU bio: In his seven years in the collegiate coaching ranks, McCullough has mentored seven 1,000-yard running backs, including five from 2014-17. Two of his backs have earned All-America honors and nine have secured all-conference recognition.

All five of his featured rushers — Stephen Houston, Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard, Devine Redding, and Ronald Jones — have reached the NFL.

McCullough replaces Taylor, who left ND on Jan. 16 after three seasons to become Louisville’s offensive coordinator. McNulty finalized his deal Monday to become Boston College’s offensive coordinator after two seasons at Notre Dame.

That extended to seven replacements Freeman needed to find among 10 assistant coaching spots. Already in place are offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, defensive line coach Al Washington and special teams coordinator Brian Mason.

Still to be filled are defensive coordinator/linebackers and the newly opened tight ends job. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coach Al Golden is perceived to be the front-runner for the defensive coordinator position, according to multiple sources.

McCullough is the son of Sherman Smith, a former NFL running back and former football coach who was a long-time mentor of McCullough’s. However, through the adoption process, McCullough and Smith never knew they were related until 2017.