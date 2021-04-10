Indiana pitchers' McCade Brown and Braydon Tucker combined for the first Indiana no-hitter since 1984 in the 8-0 victory over Illinois.

Brown started the game for Indiana and struck out nine of the 22 batters he faced through five innings. Tucker entered in the top of the sixth inning and successfully closed out the game, not allowing a hit for four innings.

Something to note is that coming into the series, Illinois was the best hitting team in the Big Ten.

Indiana looks to cap off the series with a sweep against Illinois tomorrow. The final game of the series is scheduled to start at 1 pm ET.