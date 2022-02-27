Maurice Creek: Stuck in a Foreign Land Under Invasion

Like most outstanding college basketball players who do not hear their name called by Adam Silver at the NBA Draft, Maurice Creek has traversed the myriad of channels of basketball leagues that crisscross the world and has become a fixture in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

If you do not know the story about Maurice Creek, it is one of resilience and a never-quit attitude wrapped in a very caring and giving person. Mo is a great friend of Indiana Sports Beat Radio, and we stay in touch.

Maurice, or "Mo," as most people affectionately refer to him, has always been able to adapt to change, allowing him to continue chasing his passion and travel the world.

Like many former players I am in contact with, I have enjoyed watching Mo in TBT and encouraged him to form an IU Alumni team. But, Creek's focus has now shifted to something much, much bigger than basketball.

From South Kent Prep School to Oxon Hill HS and Hargrave Military, Maurice quickly adapted to new places and new people. He played three seasons at Indiana for Tom Crean, but we never got to see what could have been. He started the first 12 games of the 2009-2010 season as a freshman, Tom Crean's 2nd year into a catastrophic rebuild at Indiana.

That 9th game was against John Calipari's first University of Kentucky team, which included future NBA veterans John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, would go 35-3 and make the NCAA Elite Eight. Creek would hang 31 points on the Wildcats, but the Hoosiers would lose 90-73.

After the loss to Kentucky, Creek averaged over 17 points per game and was the leading scoring freshman in the country.

Three games later, the Hoosiers would lose Maurice Creek to the first of 3 major injuries in 22 months. His once-promising college career at Indiana had been derailed by injury as Tom Crean was trying to get Indiana back from the debacle.

In 2009 in talking about Maurice Creek, Tom Crean told Inside The Hall that "It is really hard to put into context what has happened with him. But the one thing that I can put into context is that he is one tough young man. He embodies the spirit that we want this program to be about. When you look at a situation where, not only has he had one major injury and surgery, not only has he had two major injuries and surgeries, but he has now had three in less than 22 months."

He would need that toughness.

Nothing stopped Maurice, however. He would transfer to George Washington for his final year, average over 14 points a game, and then look toward his future. Undrafted by the NBA, he searched for many opportunities and would play in The Netherlands, Denmark, Copenhagen, Finland, Kyiv (Ukraine), Israel, and since 2019 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. The place where he is right now.

The place that is being invaded by Putin's Russian forces. Not only is he still stranded there, but he is also the only player remaining from the Ukrainian League he was playing in. Why?