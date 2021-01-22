Massachusetts offensive lineman talks Indiana offer
The Indiana Hoosiers didn't have one player on its football roster in 2020 from the state of Massachusetts.
Sullivan Weidman, a 6-foot-6-inch, 300-pound standout offensive lineman from Dexter School in Brookline, Mass., is looking to change that.
Wiedman recently told TheHoosier.com that Indiana ranks high among his offers, and that he is hearing some great things from offensive line coach Darren Hiller, who is recruiting him.
"I am hearing a lot from them. They are very high among my offers. Coach Hiller likes my athleticism and my long frame. He likes how I can move in space and finish blocks," Weidman said.
The three-star recruit has offers from the likes of: Arizona State, Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and Buffalo.
