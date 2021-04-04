TheHoosier - Marshall ready to take the next step as a receiver

A season ago, Indiana wide receiver Miles Marshall showed just what he could do and the playmaking skills the Georgia native has.

In the opener against Penn State, he had four receptions for 46 yards, including a key catch in the late moments of regulation that set up the game tying touchdown to send the game into overtime.

Then there was his 47 yards on four catches outing at Michigan State, but against Ohio State, he really showed what he could do, as he reeled in four passes for 89 yards, including a career long 68-yard bomb from quarterback Michael Penix. For his efforts, he finished third on the team with 290 yards and a touchdown on just 19 catches.

Fast forward to this spring season and, by all accounts, Marshall is ready to take the next step and shine even more for the Hoosiers this season.

Wide receivers coach Grant Heard told the media this week Marshall has a better understanding of what is expected of him this season and that includes an expanded leadership role.

"We are trying to get him to be a true vocal leader in that room because he has been there and played a lot of ball. He is one of the veterans in that room. That is my challenge for him. Every day is an opportunity for him to go out there and get better," Heard said.

And, that sits just fine with the junior who will be part of a receiving unit that features fifth year standout Ty Fryfogle and grad transfer D.J. Matthews.

"I feel like I am learning. I haven't been in a leadership role since I've been here, but now I am kind of pushed into it. I am trying to make sure all the young guys stay in the playbook and make sure they are doing the right things. Whop (Philyor) was a great leader, but he just left. Now it is up to me and Ty to lead the room," Marshall said.

Leading the room is part of what Heard said the Indiana coaching staff expects out of Marshall in 2021.

"He has a complete understanding of what we are trying to do. I feel really good about that part. For him, we are trying to get him to play more physical and let people feel his presence out there on the field with his blocking and 50/50 balls," Heard said.

In addition, Marshall admits he has a goal this season for a larger role within the offense.

"That is up to me. I have to keep working hard. I have to keep getting faster. I have to work on my hands and my releases. I just have to become a better player to get the things I want to do. My goal is to end up in the NFL, so I have a couple more years to achieve that goal," Marshall said.

When it comes to being more physical, Marshall said he understands he needs to play more physical and is bringing a physical mindset to the field.

"I am up for whatever. I can play tight end if I need to. I know the whole offense and the whole concept of the route. I learned inside and outside," Marshall said.

Marshall told the media it has been great to have spring drills this season after having spring practices cut short in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic.

"Any time I have a chance to go out there on that field, I don't take it for granted. I love football and practicing and catching footballs. Lot of people want to be in my position, so I have to make the most of it," Marshall said.