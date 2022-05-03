Marcelino McCrary-Ball signs undrafted free agent deal with 49ers

McCrary-Ball was a two-time team-captain with Indiana and collected 242 tackles in 52 career games. He added 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions and 17 pass deflections in his career.

Coming off of an ACL injury in 2020, McCrary-Ball had 40 tackles, one interception and one sack in 2021.

As a junior in 2019, he had 47 tackles and two sacks and as a sophomore, McCrary-Ball was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after totaling 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks. As a freshman, he was named a True Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after having 75 tackles and two interceptions.

McCrary-Ball becomes the fifth player from Indiana to sign a free-agent contract or receive a mini camp invite following the NFL Draft.

Micah McFadden was the lone Hoosier drafted this season.