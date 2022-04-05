Malik Reneau taking hard looks at Indiana, UGA, Miami and others

Mike White’s decision to bounce from Florida to Georgia placed five-star forward Malik Reneau squarely back on the recruiting market, and the 6-foot-9 prospect remains there today. He may not be uncommitted for long, however, as Reneau plans to take a couple visits and choose a landing spot in short order. Rivals.com recently caught up with the Montverde Academy star to discuss the next steps and which school may ultimately land his letter of intent.





ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I have no visits set up at this moment. I’ve been locked in on GEICO nationals. I’ll start visiting soon, though.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE REACHED OUT

“A lot of schools have reached out. I don’t want to say names because I’ll leave people out, but a bunch of schools have."

ON INDIANA

“Indiana has reached out. I’ve talked with them and Jalen Hood-Schifino is going there, so that’s cool. He tells me about it. Coach Woodson has reached out and he really wants me to come on a visit. I think I’ll do that one. I don’t know what else I’m doing. I’m really focused on GEICO.”

ON HOOD-SCHIFINO’S INFLUENCE

“Jalen’s a great guy. He doesn’t want to bother me too much right now because he knows what I’m going through. He decommitted from Pittsburgh once, so he knows what it’s like. He’s good to me. He just talks about it here and there.”

ON GEORGIA

“We’ve definitely kept in touch since they left Florida. Coach [Mike] White reached out and explained the situation right away. Then, Coach [Erik] Pastrana has been on me since day one, so we’ll see with them. We have that relationship.”



