BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just 23 seconds remained in the final contest of 2023, and Indiana was on the cusp of flipping the calendar on a high note. Malik Reneau’s night was over, heading to the IU bench and receiving the raucous applause of just under 17,000 people on a cold December Bloomington evening. He’d just scored his career-high 34th point, the 100th of the night for the IU offense. In the Hoosiers’ best output since November 2022, Reneau was responsible for more than third of IU’s scoring production in victory. Assembly Hall rose to a roar. Anthony Walker clamored for more adoration of Reneau’s contributions. The final seconds ticked away in Indiana’s 10th win of the season. The sophomore forward – and obvious star of the game – reflected postgame on how he’s grown into being ready for moments, like these, that are no one’s but his own. In his response, he pointed toward his predecessors. “The learning experience from last year,” Reneau began, “seeing what Trayce (Jackson-Davis) did, seeing what Race (Thompson) did, and just taking it from there. I saw two big-time players in the Big Ten go at it all last year. Now, it’s my time to go.”

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZRUFIIExJS08g8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYUho ZHZXWkZ3ZCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FIaGR2V1pGd2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVEpEIChAVHJheWNlSmFja3NvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UcmF5Y2VKYWNrc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQwOTAyNTI3NjE5NzU2 NDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The before-mentioned 34 points amassed the previous career high of 25 points he’d set just eight days prior. He also tacked on 11 rebounds, logging his first career double-double. It was the most points by an IU player in Assembly Hall since Jackson-Davis' 43-point outburst against Marshall in 2021. He's just the third IU player to eclipse 30 points since Woodson took over two and a half years ago. Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino are the two others. A night later, Jackson-Davis would earn his first career start in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, posting a career-high 17 points. Similar to his time in Bloomington, Jackson-Davis’ patience is paying dividends. A four-year starter that left the illustrious Indiana program as one of its all-time greats this past March, the late-second round draft pick is experiencing his first true stretch of thriving play at the next level. The partnership between Jackson-Davis and current head coach Mike Woodson only lasted two years, but in the months since, ringing endorsements have followed one after another of Jackson-Davis’ preparedness coming into the league. Given his knowledge of the next level, Woodson helped elevate the former Center Grove standout from a collegiate level all-star to a professional contributor for one of the NBA’s greatest franchises. When he returned to Indiana after the hiring of Woodson, there were concerns about whether or not his game would translate. Those questions, on a consistent and nightly basis, are being put to rest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWl0ZSB0aGUgdGVzdGFtZW50IChhbmQgcmVjcnVpdGluZyBwaXRj aCkgZnJvbSBUcmF5Y2UgSmFja3Nvbi1EYXZpcyBhZnRlciBoaXMgZmlyc3Qg aW1wYWN0ZnVsIG5pZ2h0IGluIHRoZSBOQkEg8J+RhyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8xSzlMNjJ4OWNqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMUs5TDYyeDljajwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXNvbiBXaWxsaWFtcyAoQG12c29ud2lsbGlhbXMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXZzb253aWxsaWFtcy9z dGF0dXMvMTcxOTM0ODQzNzQxMjQzODEzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Back home, Reneau is following in his footsteps. It’s his second season as a Hoosier with the oversight of Woodson, and the strides forward are measurable and apparent. With Thompson watching from the sidelines as he rehabs a knee injury suffered in pursuit of his own professional career, Reneau’s first season occupying a starring role in cream and crimson is amidst its best stretch yet. Through seven games in December 2023, Reneau averaged 17.0 points and 6.9 rebounds a game on 47-for-80 shooting – a 58.8% mark. His last two contests of the season were undeniably his best, totaling 59 points, 18 rebounds and six assists on 23-of-33 shooting from the field. There isn’t a Hoosier rolling into the new year with more momentum than Reneau. “I just needed time to understand the game and go out there,” Reneau said postgame Friday night. “Now I'm playing nice and with my pace and being able to score on either block and finish with both hands, step out and create my shot from the 3 ball, shoot the 3 ball, too. “I just feel like the year I had just watching Trayce's stuff, I saw a lot. And now my game is slowing down and I'm able to create plays for myself and for others.” Reneau’s done more than just watch. The observations are paired with teachings from Calbert Cheaney – another icon of equal or more stature than Jackson-Davis – who’s back with the program as its director of player development. In learning the ways of Cheaney’s ability to get his shot wherever, whenever and however he wanted en route to becoming Indiana’s all-time leading scorer, Reneau’s understood the workload that comes with being an offense’s No. 1 option. In wake of repetition, confidence abounds from the former Montverde Academy five-star. Now, the southpaw four is beginning to see the fruits of his labor – much to the delight of those in and around the Hoosiers. “He's getting better,” Woodson said. “Malik, based on where he started with us last season and where he is today, he's a lot better.”

Compared to last season – albeit with a smaller sample size, larger role and variance in competition – Reneau boasts a higher individual offensive rating, field goal percentage, two-point and three-point shooting percentage, effective field goal and true shooting percentage, assist rate and block percentage. His turnover rate is down, his number of fouls drawn per 40 minutes is up, and crucially, his number of fouls called per 40 minutes is down. In most instances, the biggest roadblock to progress against outside competition was himself. Even in limited minutes in the bench role behind Jackson-Davis and Thompson a season ago, Reneau was whistled for 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes. He nearly halved that to just 3.6 fouls per 40 minutes in 2023-24, and he’s committed just one foul in his last two outings. Yes, the same two that are the best of his 39 so far in Bloomington. When able to stay on the floor, Reneau’s fingerprints are visible throughout almost all aspects of outcomes. In those moments, that offseason work put in behind the scenes shines through. What’s done in darkness often comes to light. “I'm very proud of Malik. I feel like his work is showing,” sophomore forward Kaleb Banks said Friday night. “He can do a lot of things, rebound, pass, score.”

(Photo via Indiana Athletics)