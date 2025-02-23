Malik Reneau's 'special' day helps power Indiana to win over No. 13 Purdue

In Indiana's Sunday matinee against Purdue at Assembly Hall, forward Malik Reneau etched his name into the Hoosiers' history books, surpassing the 1,000-point threshold in emphatic fashion.
With 15:27 remaining in the second half, Reneau threw down a thunderous two-handed slam, sending the Assembly Hall crowd into a frenzy.
"It's super special," Reneau said postgame. "I don't know, it's just a big moment for me. It's a special moment."
That dunk wasn't just a personal milestone—it was a turning point. The Hoosiers, who trailed by 12 points at halftime, had clawed their way back to a 39-39 tie, sending a clear message to the Boilermakers that the second half belonged to them.
Reneau was nearly flawless Sunday afternoon, finishing with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in just 24 minutes.
"Malik's been a solid player for us," head coach Mike Woodson said. "He reached the 1,000-point plateau today. That's pretty special."
Reneau's impact was somewhat limited by foul trouble, forcing him to play just eight minutes in the second half. Yet, he remained efficient, contributing seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Purdue threw multiple defenders at Reneau, double-teaming him on nearly every touch in the post. Still, he remained poised, handling the pressure and making the right plays consistently.
One defining moment came early in the second half when Indiana had cut Purdue's lead to five. Reneau received the ball down low, quickly recognized the double-team, and fired a perfect pass to Luke Goode in the left corner. Goode drained the three, pulling the Hoosiers within two and shifting the momentum further in Indiana's favor.
"I think just him being patient, because he knows he demands a double because of how good and skilled he is. Nobody can guard him one-on-one," guard Trey Galloway said. "Just having that mindset and the willingness to pass shows the kind of teammate he is, and it's pretty special to see that."
Indiana's second-half dominance was staggering. After trailing 37-25 at halftime, the Hoosiers erupted, outscoring the Boilermakers 48-21 over the final 20 minutes, overwhelming Purdue on both ends of the floor.
On a day when Indiana secured a resume-boosting win over its archrival, Reneau's milestone underscored his steady impact throughout his career. The Hoosiers needed a spark, and he delivered—just as he has so many times before.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board