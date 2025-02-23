Malik Reneau's 'special' day helps power Indiana to win over No. 13 Purdue

In Indiana's Sunday matinee against Purdue at Assembly Hall, forward Malik Reneau etched his name into the Hoosiers' history books, surpassing the 1,000-point threshold in emphatic fashion.

With 15:27 remaining in the second half, Reneau threw down a thunderous two-handed slam, sending the Assembly Hall crowd into a frenzy.

"It's super special," Reneau said postgame. "I don't know, it's just a big moment for me. It's a special moment."

That dunk wasn't just a personal milestone—it was a turning point. The Hoosiers, who trailed by 12 points at halftime, had clawed their way back to a 39-39 tie, sending a clear message to the Boilermakers that the second half belonged to them.

Reneau was nearly flawless Sunday afternoon, finishing with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in just 24 minutes.

"Malik's been a solid player for us," head coach Mike Woodson said. "He reached the 1,000-point plateau today. That's pretty special."

Reneau's impact was somewhat limited by foul trouble, forcing him to play just eight minutes in the second half. Yet, he remained efficient, contributing seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.