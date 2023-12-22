BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As Indiana's coaching huddle dispersed before a resumption to play in the second half's under-8 timeout, Anthony Walker and Malik Reneau shared an embrace and a smile.

Just two nights ago, Walker was the hero that prevented an upset loss on the back of a career night. 48 hours later, the Hoosiers were much better in response – cruising to an ever-elusive comfortable win by 17 points over North Alabama. On Thursday night, it was Reneau’s turn to shine.

25 points on 10-of-14 shots from the field and, more notably, a perfect 4-of-4 from three. In terms of points, makes from the field and makes from three, all marks were Reneau’s career-best.

"The fact that he shot them all tonight in rhythm, that helps," head coach Mike Woodson said after Indiana's 83-66 throttling.

“Teams got to defend for that now,” Reneau said. “It just brings so much confidence to myself coming in after this break, coming into the Big Ten play.”

In Tuesday night's escape, Reneau's impact was limited in just 22 minutes of play. He had just six points on four attempts from the field, his four fouls putting a glass ceiling over the projected impact he would’ve liked to have brought to the floor. Tagging onto his 25-point scoreline in the victory over the Lions, however, were seven additional rebounds and four assists.

Zero fouls, too. That’s only occurred in two other instances during his collegiate career – at Kansas and home to Rutgers a season ago.

With just five more minutes to his line in the win over the Lions — the 27th and final coming before the media stoppage — the sophomore forward was afforded the luxury to enjoy the final moments of his career night in ease.

Reneau only took a seat on the padded sideline seats because his contributions were no longer needed. The result was already in hand.

Going forward, it's nights like these that help to build his confidence and serve as a rightful payoff for the work done behind the scenes.

"I've been working out with coach (Calbert) Cheaney a lot, understanding how he played the game, how he was able to work around the court, be able to get his shot wherever he wanted on the court," Reneau said. "Just getting reps up man, being confident when you go out there, not being scared to shoot the ball. I think that was the main part for me."