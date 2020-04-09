If Indiana can maintain good relationships with in-state recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes, its defensive line will naturally be bolstered as a result, beginning with current 2021 commits Cooper Jones and Rodney McGraw and adding other potential talents, such as sought-after Indianapolis defensive end Joe Strickland.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and his staff have remained in close contact with Strickland for as long as anyone, and the defensive end notified TheHoosier.com that he had a conversation with Allen earlier this week about new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman.