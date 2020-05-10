Safety continues to be a position of emphasis for Indiana during the 2021 cycle, as the Hoosiers plan on bringing in at least two – maybe three – in what is anticipated to be an even smaller class than 2020.

One prospect climbing Indiana's board recently is Mississippi three-star defensive back and Ole Miss commit MJ Daniels, who has been committed to Ole Miss since late-November but is talking to other schools, receiving offers from Georgia and Auburn since the recruiting moratorium began. His offer from Indiana came March 12, the day after the NBA season was suspended due to COVID-19.

"My decision is still solid, but they do know that I’m talking to other schools," Daniels told TheHoosier.com about Ole Miss.