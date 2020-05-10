Major 2021 DB MJ Daniels in talks with Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Safety continues to be a position of emphasis for Indiana during the 2021 cycle, as the Hoosiers plan on bringing in at least two – maybe three – in what is anticipated to be an even smaller class than 2020.
One prospect climbing Indiana's board recently is Mississippi three-star defensive back and Ole Miss commit MJ Daniels, who has been committed to Ole Miss since late-November but is talking to other schools, receiving offers from Georgia and Auburn since the recruiting moratorium began. His offer from Indiana came March 12, the day after the NBA season was suspended due to COVID-19.
"My decision is still solid, but they do know that I’m talking to other schools," Daniels told TheHoosier.com about Ole Miss.
Daniels attends the same high school, George County, as current Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who has talked to Daniels about Indiana and had a pre-existing relationship with IU wide receivers coach Grant Heard before signing with Indiana.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news