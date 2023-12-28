The calendar year is winding down to a close as we inch nearer to the ball drop on New Year's Eve, signifying the entrance into 2024. That, of course, means its time for some reflection. As the page turns to 2024, let's answer some questions, sent in by readers of TheHoosier.com, that still linger on. It's not every December where football and basketball are sharing the relevancy, but that's the situation the news sphere surrounding IU athletics finds itself in. The roll out for Curt Cignetti has gotten off to a flying start for Indiana football in his first month as the Hoosiers' head coach, and Indiana basketball's season is nearing a re-entrance to Big Ten conference play at the top of the conference and a fair share of inquiries. Let's dive in:

Basketball

When does Xavier Johnson return? Will Jakai Newton play this season?

The Hoosiers have been without sixth-year senior starting point guard Xavier Johnson for over a month – his last time seeing the floor being in Indianapolis versus Harvard. He's averaging 10.5 points and shooting 49% from the field in limited action this season, and Indiana's had to make due without him in one of the season's toughest stretches. It's led to bigger minutes for freshman guard Gabe Cupps and a heavier reliance on senior Trey Galloway to provide a scoring threat in the backcourt. The Culver, Ind. native is averaging 10.8 points on 49% shooting this season, while Cupps sits at 2.9 points a night on 35% shooting – still finding his footing and testing his capabilities at this level of play. His responsibilities have been advanced, and he impacts the game in ways other than the box score can indicate. All of this is to say, while Indiana has stayed afloat and maintained a fine amount of damage control, the Hoosiers still miss the likes of Johnson and Jakai Newton, who's summer knee procedure is still hindering a timetable for return. Johnson was seen doing some light shooting before the last game ahead of the Christmas holiday, but wasn't dressed for warmups – ending speculation that he would play that evening. Newton's pregame often consists of a lot of one-legged shooting, but outside of walking on it, there seems to be a clear hesitancy to put any real weight or pressure on the injured knee. Thus, I would expect Johnson to return to action soon. Heading into a key matchup at the beginning of the year in Lincoln with the Cornhuskers, it may not be out of the question that Johnson could see some playing time versus Kennesaw State this Friday (Dec. 29). He seems to be trending in the correct direction, and Indiana's caution with his foot injury could suggest that the guard will be closer to 100% upon his much-awaited return. Of course, that would present questions about how to properly reintegrate him into a system that's operated without him for a month, but those are the issues the Hoosiers would prefer to have at this stage of the season. As for Newton, he still seems to be a fair bit away from a return to action. Earlier this season, Mike Woodson said on his radio show that his situation seems to be trending toward a redshirted season and a return to play in 2024-25. So far, nothing else has suggested that notion to be any different.

Of the current Indiana basketball team, who turns pro following the conclusion of the season?

This question is a fascinating one to discuss, as the situation has evolved a bit since the onset of the season. Both Kel'el Ware and Mackenzie Mgbako appeared on numerous preseason mock drafts ahead of the initiation of play this year, but the first third of the season has offered interesting returns surrounding a number of prospects this season. Right now, Ware floats around the high-teens and low-20s of most recent mock drafts, holding steady in the same range of positioning where he began the season. However, Mgbako's status as a fringe first-rounder has wavered, and he doesn't appear in many one-round mocks as of now. That's not to say Mgbako shouldn't test his professional interest through the draft process, as I believe both Ware and sophomore forward Malik Reneau likely should as well. As for who turns pro after this season and stays in the draft process, right now I would only offer Ware as a surefire draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Another season in Bloomington would help improve the draft stock of both Mgbako and Reneau. Ware's stock, however, could present him the best opportunity to capitalize following this season. A lot can still, and will, change before the prospects of professional basketball arise as a true mainstay topic of conversation. But Ware's game projects to translate the best to the next level as of now.

Who is Indiana still after in the 2024 recruiting class? Will Indiana attract a guard? And where does Derik Queen's situation stand?

While the Hoosiers' main interest in the 2024 recruiting class lies in Montverde's Derik Queen, the five-star center who's teammates with IU signee Liam McNeeley, Indiana's class is still absent a guard for the future. Daquan Davis should be considered a name to keep tabs on after the 6-foot-1 Overtime Elite guard decommit from Providence at the end of October. A four-star in the '24 class, IU quickly offered him following his recruitment's re-opening. Woodson and his staff were most recently out to see him amongst a field of potential targets when Indiana was in Atlanta for the contest with Auburn in December. Even in the pursuit of Davis, who seems to be the main guard target left in the current class, the Hoosiers would be remiss to not do due diligence and attempt to attract a starting caliber guard when the transfer portal opens following the season. IU likely figures to be a busy shopper this spring. Queen's timeline is reportedly nearing its anticipated decision. The longer the process draws out, it's understandable to suggest the Hoosiers could like their chances in increasing bunches to land his commitment. The low-post anchor of the nation's top high school program this season, Queen is rumored to potentially have the Hoophall Classic (Jan. 11-15) as the date for a decision, although nothing has been confirmed publicly. Of course, Indiana isn't the only one after his pledge. Maryland is the long-standing program of interest in his recruitment, having the edge on Indiana in geographical relation to his home and time poured into the recruitment. The Terrapins, heralded as favorites for the majority of Queen's process, are still firmly in the mix. Whether there's a true leader in this race, however, is not relatively known. Houston still remains a option, but should likely slot into third place in the current landscape. Kansas, in all of its recruiting power, is the most far-fetched of the four remaining options for Queen. Another name to watch for? Joson Sanon, who's a potential 2025 reclassification candidate to join the upcoming player pool, seems to have real, mutual momentum with Indiana. The Vermont Academy prospect was on campus for an official visit for the Kansas game. With wing size, Sanon has the guard capabilities to fulfill a massive need in the immediate future of the Hoosiers' roster.

Football

Having the previous staff rank the top 50 players was a great idea. How many of the top 50 are still on the roster?

While it's highly unlikely a true list is ever made public, the Hoosiers did put a large emphasis on retaining some of its top talent that entered the transfer portal this offseason. Earning back the commitment of Donaven McCulley, Carter Smith and, most recently, Mike Katic to come back to Indiana was significant in raising the floor of the new-look Hoosiers. It's probable to suggest they were near the tops of that list that Curt Cignetti and his staff overviewed. At the risk of being harsh and in the hopes of being realistic, the top 50 players on a 3-9 team is likely arbitrary to an outsider coming into a situation – outside of the top echelon of players on that list. Indiana brought up the rear in the Big Ten last season, leading to the athletic department deciding a change was required no matter its cost. While a few things could've gone different to generate different results, the Hoosiers couldn't escape the wooden spoon bestowed upon them and their conference standing. Under the watch of Cignetti, January will bring an overturned roster and a new methodology for how Indiana conducts itself in the eyes of the college football landscape. They hope it will bring about a new crop of results, too.

