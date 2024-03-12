BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named the All-Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

He split the honor with Iowa's Owen Freeman.

The consensus former five-star recruit from Gladstone, N.J., averaged 12.2 points a game on 40.3%/34.3%/81.2% shooting splits. He also added 4.0 rebounds a game this season. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice this season.

Mgbako's full season outlook displays a progression path that steadily mounted as the season continued. It took Mgbako a few games to get his feet settled, but he went on to score double figures in 23 of 31 contests this season and eclipsing the 20+ point mark on three separate occasions.

Mgbako is the 12th Hoosier to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award since it came into circulation in 1985-86, which extends the program's lead throughout the conference. After former Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino won the honor last season, Mgbako's co-nod means IU has a repeat winner for the first time since 1987-89, when former Hoosiers Dean Garrett, Jay Edwards and Eric Anderson earned the award in three consecutive seasons.

IU is the first Big Ten program to win consecutive FOTY awards since Michigan State in 2017 and 2018.

As is territory with earning the spot as one of the league's best frosh, Mgbako also earned an All-Big Ten Freshman Team spot – the 14th time IU has placed a freshman on the team since it's inception in 2003.

The rest of that team is as follows:

- Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

- Owen Freeman, Iowa

- Cam Christie, Minnesota

- John Blackwell, Wisconsin

- Deshawn Harris-Smith, Maryland