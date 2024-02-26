BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Over two games last week, Mgbako posted 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a steal per game. Only three other major conference freshmen accomplished the same feat, according to an Indiana release.

Posting a career-high 22 points and adding seven rebounds and a steal versus Nebraska on Tuesday evening, he followed up with seven points, three assists and another steal in IU's contest at Penn State on Saturday.

The honor is the second of his career at IU. He becomes just the ninth Hoosier to earn multiple honors signifying him as the conference's best freshman since the award began being distributed in the 2010-11 season.

He joins Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Romeo Langford, Yogi Ferrell, James Blackmon Jr. and Thomas Bryant to accomplish the feat in rookie campaigns.

The Gladstone, N.J., native and his Hoosiers return to action on Tuesday night, hosting Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.