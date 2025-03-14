Luke Goode to seek medical hardship waiver to return for 2025-26 season

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Luke Goode isn't ready for his college career to be over. Not after a disappointing performance in Indiana's Big Ten Tournament loss to Oregon, not after growing up dreaming of wearing the candy stripes and certainly not when he believes he has a case for an extra year of eligibility. Goode, a senior forward, plans to file for a medical hardship waiver in hopes of returning to the Hoosiers for the 2025-26 season. The decision comes with uncertainty, as the NCAA's waiver requirements present an uphill battle for his case. Indiana's head coaching situation remains in flux with Mike Woodson stepping down after the season, but Goode is doing what he can to secure another year. Regardless of who takes over, Goode is hoping he can spend one more season in the cream and crimson. "As long as the next coach takes me," Goode said after Indiana's 72-59 loss to Oregon. Goode's claim hinges on a foot injury he suffered as a sophomore at Illinois. The injury sidelined him for much of the 2022-23 season. NCAA rules state that to qualify for a hardship waiver, a player must not have participated in more than 30% of the team's games and must not have played after the midpoint of the season. Goode played in 10 of Illinois’ 33 games that year—just over the 30% threshold—and all of his appearances came in the second half of the season. On paper, his case doesn't look promising, but Goode still believes he has a chance. "I know it's not the typical situation because I came back at the end of the year," Goode said. "You talk about the NCAA giving JUCO and non-Division I players all these years and all this stuff—it’s worth a try." "I think a guy that only played 10 games and came back and helped his team instead of taking a redshirt—I elected to come back and help my team. I was selfless," Goode continued. "Hopefully, they realize that."

Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) walks off the court Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the team’s 72-59 loss to the Oregon Ducks during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Photo by © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)