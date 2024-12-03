Luke Goode's shooting, steady leadership power Indiana to win

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

For the first few weeks of the season, forward Luke Goode’s 3-point shot mirrored Indiana’s early struggles—searching for rhythm, waiting to click. On a chilly night in Bloomington, both finally found their groove. Goode’s hot hand fueled Indiana’s 97-71 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday, knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points. Against the Bearkats, Goode was more than just the steady leader he’s been for the Hoosiers all season—he was exactly what they needed. “He’s meant a lot,” head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “He’s been everything that we thought he would be.” Goode, a transfer from Illinois, faced early challenges, shooting just 2-for-10 from beyond the arc over Indiana’s first three games. But his recent performances have validated Woodson’s decision to bring him to Bloomington. “It opens up everything you do from an offensive standpoint,” Woodson said. “That was one of the reasons we went out to recruit him. Tonight it showed big time for us. We benefited from it, him making the five threes that he made.”

Dec 3, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (Photo by © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Over the last five games, Luke Goode has shot 9-for-18 from beyond the arc, capped by a stellar 5-for-7 performance in Indiana’s win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday night. For Goode, the breakout game didn’t come as a surprise. “It’s just a testament to the process,” Goode said. “I believe in myself and know I’m one of the best shooters in the conference. I go through the same routine every day, regardless of whether I shoot well. Being able to see some go down at home is definitely great for the confidence.” Head coach Mike Woodson agreed, emphasizing that Goode’s ability to stretch the floor is critical to Indiana’s offensive flow. “A couple times I ran plays for him where he came off and made shots—kind of like we did against Providence in the Bahamas,” Woodson said. “Same thing. Been trying to get him running and get more screen action to get shots. Goode was fantastic tonight.” Goode’s shooting threat forces opposing defenses to extend, creating more space for Indiana’s big men, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo, to operate in the post. It also opens driving lanes for guards like Myles Rice, making Indiana’s offense more versatile and harder to defend. But Goode’s impact against Sam Houston State wasn’t limited to his shooting. His energy off the bench, alongside fifth-year guard Anthony Leal, gave the Hoosiers a much-needed spark on both ends of the floor. “The energy they gave early coming off the bench—I mean, they were into it and did a lot of good things, especially on the defensive end to give us a nice little cushion going into halftime,” Woodson said.