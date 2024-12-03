Luke Goode's shooting, steady leadership power Indiana to win

For the first few weeks of the season, forward Luke Goode’s 3-point shot mirrored Indiana’s early struggles—searching for rhythm, waiting to click. On a chilly night in Bloomington, both finally found their groove.
Goode’s hot hand fueled Indiana’s 97-71 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday, knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points. Against the Bearkats, Goode was more than just the steady leader he’s been for the Hoosiers all season—he was exactly what they needed.
“He’s meant a lot,” head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “He’s been everything that we thought he would be.”
Goode, a transfer from Illinois, faced early challenges, shooting just 2-for-10 from beyond the arc over Indiana’s first three games. But his recent performances have validated Woodson’s decision to bring him to Bloomington.
“It opens up everything you do from an offensive standpoint,” Woodson said. “That was one of the reasons we went out to recruit him. Tonight it showed big time for us. We benefited from it, him making the five threes that he made.”
Over the last five games, Luke Goode has shot 9-for-18 from beyond the arc, capped by a stellar 5-for-7 performance in Indiana’s win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday night.
For Goode, the breakout game didn’t come as a surprise.
“It’s just a testament to the process,” Goode said. “I believe in myself and know I’m one of the best shooters in the conference. I go through the same routine every day, regardless of whether I shoot well. Being able to see some go down at home is definitely great for the confidence.”
Head coach Mike Woodson agreed, emphasizing that Goode’s ability to stretch the floor is critical to Indiana’s offensive flow.
“A couple times I ran plays for him where he came off and made shots—kind of like we did against Providence in the Bahamas,” Woodson said. “Same thing. Been trying to get him running and get more screen action to get shots. Goode was fantastic tonight.”
Goode’s shooting threat forces opposing defenses to extend, creating more space for Indiana’s big men, Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo, to operate in the post. It also opens driving lanes for guards like Myles Rice, making Indiana’s offense more versatile and harder to defend.
But Goode’s impact against Sam Houston State wasn’t limited to his shooting. His energy off the bench, alongside fifth-year guard Anthony Leal, gave the Hoosiers a much-needed spark on both ends of the floor.
“The energy they gave early coming off the bench—I mean, they were into it and did a lot of good things, especially on the defensive end to give us a nice little cushion going into halftime,” Woodson said.
Goode's leadership extends beyond his on-court play. Since arriving in Bloomington, he has been a vocal presence in team huddles and meetings, rallying his teammates during difficult moments.
In Indiana’s 28-point loss to Louisville at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Goode led the sideline huddles, urging his teammates to keep fighting despite the steep deficit.
For Goode, playing for Indiana is more than just basketball—it’s a lifelong dream. A fan of the Hoosiers growing up, he remembers attending games at Assembly Hall. Now, wearing the iconic candy-striped pants, he takes pride in representing his home state.
"It’s super special," Goode said. "To be able to wear the candy stripes and play, it’s a dream come true. I hope people realize that when I go out there and play. I play as hard as I possibly can to represent this program the way it should be represented."
That passion and dedication have made Goode an invaluable asset to the Hoosiers, both on and off the court.
"He’s the one in the huddles, the meetings. He’s always saying something to us, giving encouragement to the guys," forward Malik Reneau said. "It’s been that way since the summertime. He’s been trying to put us in the right position. Having Luke Goode as one of our leaders just helps us out a lot."
As the season progresses, Indiana will continue to rely on Goode’s shooting and leadership. His ability to knock down shots from deep and inspire his teammates will be crucial as the Hoosiers aim to bounce back from a rocky start ahead of Big Ten play.
For now, Goode remains focused on the process, knowing that hard work, leadership, and trust in his abilities will continue to pay dividends for both him and the team.
