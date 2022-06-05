Louisiana edge rusher AJ Thomas set for Indiana official visit this month
Class of 2023 Ruston (La.) Cedar Creek defensive end AJ Thomas has scheduled an official visit to Indiana later this month, he tells Rivals.
Thomas is currently a verbal commit to Louisiana Tech.
As a junior, Thomas was a First-Team All-State selection as he had 53 tackles and five sacks.
Thomas is a 6-foot-3 and 230 pound defensive end who is being recruited to play a few different spots at Indiana.
He is a three-star prospect.
Thomas committed to Louisiana Tech in April over offers from Indiana, New Mexico State, Utah State, Navy, Army, Air Force and more.
