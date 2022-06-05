 TheHoosier - Louisiana edge rusher AJ Thomas set for Indiana official visit this month
Louisiana edge rusher AJ Thomas set for Indiana official visit this month

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Three-star AJ Thomas is set to take an official visit to Indiana at the end of June. (@RivalsCole)
Class of 2023 Ruston (La.) Cedar Creek defensive end AJ Thomas has scheduled an official visit to Indiana later this month, he tells Rivals.

Thomas is currently a verbal commit to Louisiana Tech.

As a junior, Thomas was a First-Team All-State selection as he had 53 tackles and five sacks.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3 and 230 pound defensive end who is being recruited to play a few different spots at Indiana.

He is a three-star prospect.

Thomas committed to Louisiana Tech in April over offers from Indiana, New Mexico State, Utah State, Navy, Army, Air Force and more.

