Louisiana athlete dishes on Indiana offer, visit

At 5-foot-9, Terrebonne High School (La.) athlete Jaylin Lucas may not look like the most intimidating player on a football field.

But all that changes when Lucas gets into open speed.

His ability to miss defenders and score not only caught the attention of Rivals national analysts, who dubbed the Louisiana athlete as the Mighty Mouse Award winner during the recent Five Star Challenge in Atlanta.

National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney wrote the following about Lucas.

"This goes to the smallest player who made the biggest impact, and Jaylin Lucas wins this award. He's listed at 5-foot-9, which might be a touch generous, but the three-star from Houma (La.) Terrebonne uses his diminutive stature to his benefit as cornerbacks can’t jam him at the line and he can get off the line quickly. Once into his route, Lucas has exceptional speed to stretch the field. Quarterbacks have a small target in Lucas but oftentimes he’s wide open."

Indiana has also taken notice of his ability to run the field and make defenders miss, as Lucas recently nabbed an offer from the Hoosiers.

"Man, it's a blessing to say that I received an offer from Indiana. I had the chance to talk with Coach (Deland) McCullough and he said my speed can't be taught. I can be dangerous in open space," Lucas, a Class of 2022 prospect, told TheHoosier.com.

Lucas continued by saying what stands out to him is the fact that Indiana has produced some good running backs and small slot receivers over the years.

"I see myself being a big playmaker on the field. Tom Allen has changed the program tremendously with discipline and having that game winning mentality," said Lucas, who has had a strong spring with Louisiana Elite 7v7.