Louisiana athlete dishes on Indiana offer, visit
At 5-foot-9, Terrebonne High School (La.) athlete Jaylin Lucas may not look like the most intimidating player on a football field.
But all that changes when Lucas gets into open speed.
His ability to miss defenders and score not only caught the attention of Rivals national analysts, who dubbed the Louisiana athlete as the Mighty Mouse Award winner during the recent Five Star Challenge in Atlanta.
National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney wrote the following about Lucas.
"This goes to the smallest player who made the biggest impact, and Jaylin Lucas wins this award. He's listed at 5-foot-9, which might be a touch generous, but the three-star from Houma (La.) Terrebonne uses his diminutive stature to his benefit as cornerbacks can’t jam him at the line and he can get off the line quickly. Once into his route, Lucas has exceptional speed to stretch the field. Quarterbacks have a small target in Lucas but oftentimes he’s wide open."
Indiana has also taken notice of his ability to run the field and make defenders miss, as Lucas recently nabbed an offer from the Hoosiers.
"Man, it's a blessing to say that I received an offer from Indiana. I had the chance to talk with Coach (Deland) McCullough and he said my speed can't be taught. I can be dangerous in open space," Lucas, a Class of 2022 prospect, told TheHoosier.com.
Lucas continued by saying what stands out to him is the fact that Indiana has produced some good running backs and small slot receivers over the years.
"I see myself being a big playmaker on the field. Tom Allen has changed the program tremendously with discipline and having that game winning mentality," said Lucas, who has had a strong spring with Louisiana Elite 7v7.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Lucas has added offers from the likes of: Maryland, Tulane, Costal Carolina, Appalachian State, Eastern Carolina, Arkansas State, UNC-Charlotte, Georgia Southern, South Alabama, Grambling State, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Kansas, Southern Miss, FAU, Western Kentucky, New Mexico, and Utah State, among others.
"I rank them (Indiana) high, but am continuing to see what's the best fit. The relationship between me and Coach McCullough has been heavy these past weeks. I am looking for a school with a home atmosphere and one of my nursing majors to become a great student-athlete," Lucas said.
Lucas had an official visit this week in Bloomington. He said he believes he can help the Hoosiers anywhere on the field, and in the return game.
"I can see myself being a big player for the return game, making some guys miss. At the end of the day, size doesn't matter. I will always be the player I am capable of being. I will be making a decision soon."
