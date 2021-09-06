Loss won't define IU: 'I've seen a lot of teams. I know this team is good'

Indiana's 2021 season did not open the way the program thought -- and that's putting it nicely.

The 34-6 loss was a stunner and one that not many people expected. And unfortunately the game was over after the first punch was thrown.

"Surprising. Yeah, I didn't expect this to happen," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "I thought it was going to be a great football game, come down to the finish....that part's not what I expected."

Does this mean that the lofty goals and high expectations should go away, however?

Easy answer. No.