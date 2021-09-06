 TheHoosier - Loss won't define IU: 'I've seen a lot of teams. I know this team is good'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 08:24:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Loss won't define IU: 'I've seen a lot of teams. I know this team is good'

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana's 2021 season did not open the way the program thought -- and that's putting it nicely.

The 34-6 loss was a stunner and one that not many people expected. And unfortunately the game was over after the first punch was thrown.

"Surprising. Yeah, I didn't expect this to happen," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "I thought it was going to be a great football game, come down to the finish....that part's not what I expected."

Does this mean that the lofty goals and high expectations should go away, however?

Easy answer. No.

Indiana's season-opening loss was a tough one, but opportunities still remain for Hoosiers.
Indiana's season-opening loss was a tough one, but opportunities still remain for Hoosiers.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}