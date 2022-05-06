 TheHoosier - LOOK: Trayce Jackson-Davis shows off versatility in pre-combine workout
basketball

LOOK: Trayce Jackson-Davis shows off versatility in pre-combine workout

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis showed up his versatility in a recent workout ahead of the NBA Draft Combine.

ESPN's Mike Schmitz was out in Los Angeles watching a group of potential draft picks, including Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis was a second team All-Big Ten selection this past season when he averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

There are some initial reports that Trayce Jackson-Davis may be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but the official list isn't due out for a few more days.

The NBA combine is May 16-22.

Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to return to college and retain his eligibility. The 6-foot-9 forward has been mocked at the end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts.

{{ article.author_name }}