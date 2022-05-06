LOOK: Trayce Jackson-Davis shows off versatility in pre-combine workout
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis showed up his versatility in a recent workout ahead of the NBA Draft Combine.
ESPN's Mike Schmitz was out in Los Angeles watching a group of potential draft picks, including Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis was a second team All-Big Ten selection this past season when he averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
There are some initial reports that Trayce Jackson-Davis may be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but the official list isn't due out for a few more days.
The NBA combine is May 16-22.
Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to return to college and retain his eligibility. The 6-foot-9 forward has been mocked at the end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.