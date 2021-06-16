LOOK: Kyle Filipowski and Justin Taylor on Indiana official visits
It was a big week for Indiana basketball as Mike Woodson and his staff hosted two top-60 players in the 2022 class.
Kyle Filipowski and Justin Taylor both visited Indiana from June 15-16.
In total, they were the third and fourth official visitors for Woodson and Indiana since visits began on June 1. Indiana has also hosted three unofficial visitors in the past two weeks as well.
Below is the first look of what both players look like sporting their Indiana jerseys.
Filipowski is ranked No. 48 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 and the No. 6 power forward. He has taken official visits to Syracuse and Ohio State and has visits planned for Iowa and Duke later this month.
Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy broke down his game.
"Filipowski shows off a well-rounded game that includes scoring on the inside, the high post and 3-pointers. He handles the ball well for a player of his size but isn't afraid to mix it up under the glass. (Overall) he has a multi-facetted game."
Taylor is ranked No. 54 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 and the No. 13 small forward. He has taken official visits to Syracuse and North Carolina as well. He is not scheduled to take any additional visits this summer.
Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw broke down his game.
"Taylor is a shot-making wing with good size. There is a lot of value in that type of player right now. Things begin with his jump shot, but he has done a great job developing the ability to play off his jump shot, with attacking closeouts and making reads. Taylor is good in catch-and-shoot situations as well as creating space off the bounce," Shaw said. "Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Taylor has great size. He is a high IQ player on both ends of the floor and has sneaky athleticism."
