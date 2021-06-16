LOOK: Kyle Filipowski and Justin Taylor on Indiana official visits

It was a big week for Indiana basketball as Mike Woodson and his staff hosted two top-60 players in the 2022 class. Kyle Filipowski and Justin Taylor both visited Indiana from June 15-16. In total, they were the third and fourth official visitors for Woodson and Indiana since visits began on June 1. Indiana has also hosted three unofficial visitors in the past two weeks as well. Below is the first look of what both players look like sporting their Indiana jerseys.

