London Johnson's stock continues to trend upward

Indiana , Ole Miss and Tennessee are the newest offers for Johnson. He mentioned Auburn , Clemson , Georgia , Georgia Tech and Houston as schools he talks to regularly. Last month, he took visits to Cincinnati , Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Xavier .

London Johnson ’s stock has exploded the last couple months since college coaches have been able to be back on the road to evaluate. He jumped up to No. 44 in the most recent rankings and could be due for another bump in the next update as he’s one of the most talented guards in the 2023 class.

Auburn: “I’ve been up there twice last month. I talk to both Bruce Pearl and (assistant coach) Steve Pearl. They have told me about their style of play and how they like my game.”

Clemson: “I like them so far. I was supposed to go up there for a visit, but we have to reschedule. They just told me to keep working but they really like me.”

Georgia: “I like coach (Tom) Crean and (assistant) coach (Steve) McClain. I’ve been talking to them the most. I went up there for a visit last month. I liked it. It was really nice. They showed me all the facilities. They also showed me film and told me some things to help my game.”

Georgia Tech: “I’ve talking to coach (Josh) Pastner and (assistant) coach (Julian) Swartz up there. I like their program. They were telling me I’m passing up too many shots sometimes, but they like my game.”

Indiana: “My dad told me they are a big basketball school and have a huge legacy. They just started talking to me a couple weeks ago and offered me (recently).”

Tennessee: “They have one of my close friends, BJ Edwards, committed there. I don’t know much about them, but I also used to live in Tennessee.”