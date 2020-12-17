Logan Duncomb, Indiana's lone member of the class of 2021, is off to a hot start to his senior year. His Archbishop Moeller team is 3-1 and coming off of a hard fought, one-point overtime loss to Indiana power Lawrence North in the FORUM Tipoff last weekend.

The 6-foot-9 big man had 13 points and nine rebounds against Lawrence North in the 58-57 loss.

To start his senior season, Duncomb is averaging 19.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from the free throw line.

So far this season, Duncomb has shown an added dimension to his game that he otherwise didn't have in previous years.

Physically, Duncomb is much bigger than he was last season, and even when he committed to Indiana earlier this spring. As a junior, he was more of a lanky big man who would get moved around a bit. Now, he has definitely grown into his frame and has added muscle that allows him to be much more of a force in the paint.

That, to go along with his 7-foot wingspan is a terrific starting point and something that is a very good combination heading into the Big Ten.