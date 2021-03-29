Indiana has just one signee in the class of 2021 but Logan Duncomb remains committed to play at Indiana University.

Originally signed on to play under Archie Miller, Duncomb says he is excited about the Mike Woodson hire.

"I think it’s a great hire," Duncomb told TheHoosier.com. "I’ll have to still talk to him about his style of play and game plan but I don’t think it’ll be an issue. I’m really excited about the hire."