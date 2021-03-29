Logan Duncomb on Mike Woodson: 'It's a great hire... I'm really excited'
Indiana has just one signee in the class of 2021 but Logan Duncomb remains committed to play at Indiana University.
Originally signed on to play under Archie Miller, Duncomb says he is excited about the Mike Woodson hire.
"I think it’s a great hire," Duncomb told TheHoosier.com. "I’ll have to still talk to him about his style of play and game plan but I don’t think it’ll be an issue. I’m really excited about the hire."
Woodson has over 30 years of experience in the NBA as an assistant, head coach and player, something that is intriguing to the IU signee.
"I think it’s awesome," Duncomb said of Woodson having NBA experience. "It means he knows what it takes to get to the nba which will help IU be successful and get IU’s players to the league."
Duncomb is ranked a four-star recruit and the No. 72 overall player in the Rivals150 class of 2021 rankings.
The 6-foot-9 center averaged 13.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season for Archbishop Moeller (OH).
