Heading into this weekend's clash against Maryland, Indiana enters not only fresh off a loss against third ranked Ohio State, but in a bit of an unfamiliar territory as Maryland has not played in two weeks due to Covid-19 halting the Terrapins.

Maryland has had a total of 23 players and seven coaches test positive for Covid-19, including head coach Michael Locksley, the last two weeks.

After having eight players test positive ahead of the Ohio State game, officials canceled that game and Maryland turned its attention to Michigan State, who they were supposed to play last week.

That didn't happen when 17 more players and seven coaches tested positive. As a result, Maryland's last game was Nov. 7 when the Terrapins defeated Penn State on the road, 35-17 to improve to 2-1.

On Monday, Indiana head coach Tom Allen told the media that all signs point to playing the Terrapins and he is not focusing elsewhere.

"Business as usual," Allen said.

Allen said when he looks around the college football landscape and the number of games canceled, he is not taking anything for granted.

"We aren't taking any of this for granted. When you don't play, those reps hurt you. Game experience is what you want. Get the negative out of your system. If there was a benefit, it is time for the body to heal," Allen said.

Maryland began its regular game week prep Monday and stated in a release it will continue to monitor the program's Covid-19 results to determine activities moving forward.

"The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.

“Coach Locks and I have stayed in constant communication and he’s feeling good. He is expected to take part in this week’s practices in a virtual fashion, then travel with the team to Indiana on Friday and coach the Terrapins this Saturday.”

While Maryland was off, Indiana suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 42-35 at third ranked Ohio State.