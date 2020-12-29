Indiana looks to avoid an 0-3 Big Ten start when taking on Penn State on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions on 0-2 on the young conference season as well.

Penn State returns most of its rotation from a year ago, with the loss of Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens.

Penn State has a 3-3 record thus far with wins over No. 15 Virginia Tech, VCU and VMI. Its losses are to No. 18 Illinois, Michigan and Seton Hall.

Here is more of what IU head coach Archie Miller had to say regarding Indiana's next opponent, Penn State.