Indiana looks for another Big Ten win on Monday, welcoming Maryland into Assembly Hall.

Maryland sits at 6-4 (1-3) but is coming off of a win last week over No. 6. Wisconsin.

Maryland poses a lot of the same problems that some of the other Big Ten teams have given Indiana. A lot revolves around a 4-out system with multiple players who have the ability to knock down the deep ball, albeit not taking as many 3's as some other opponents.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller previewed the matchup and went over some of the keys to the game.

