Indiana faces a tough challenge on Thursday as it takes on No. 4 Iowa and the high-powered offense of the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes comes in at 12-2 (6-1) on the season and continue to play some of the best basketball in the country.

For IU, it is looking for a notable win, and also to get back on track after a deflating loss against Purdue last week.

Here are all the notes and quotes from Archie Miller leading up to the matchup with Iowa.