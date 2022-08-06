Liam McNeeley previews Indiana visit, eyes Stanford trip

Rivals r ecently caught up with the Rivals150 prospect to discuss where things stand in his recruitment and which schools are pressing the hardest.

The picture of Liam McNeeley’s recruitment is beginning to clear, as the 6-foot-7 junior has set his first official visit, a September 23rd trip to Indiana . The Hoosiers are heavily involved and will be first to get the coveted four-star on campus for an official, but other major programs are also in the hunt.

ON COLLEGE COACHES HE NOTICED WATCHING HIM AT PEACH JAM

“I noticed [Texas] coach [Chris] Beard and [Oklahoma] coach [Porter] Moser both over there. They were actually sitting together. I noticed the Indiana coaches and Kentucky, of course. I saw Cal coaches and UCLA, too.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS WILL GET VISITS

“Indiana. They want me to take a visit, and I’m definitely going to do that one. That’s really the only one I know that reached out for an official visit. Stanford, too. I want to get out to California and take a visit to Stanford but I don't have a date.”

ON STANFORD

“The academics, obviously. It’s a good basketball school, too, but academics are very important to me so I want to visit.”

ON INDIANA

“It’s a historic school in a historic basketball state. Coach Mike Woodson was in the league longer than I’ve been alive, so I really like that.”

ON MIKE WOODSON

“He likes my game and likes my versatility. He’s obviously going to play in a pro style because he was in the league for 50 years or whatever."

ON THE IN-STATE SCHOOLS

“Texas and SMU are probably talking to me most.”

ON TEXAS

“Austin’s a great city and UT is the biggest school in Texas. They tell me how cool it is and I like where Coach Beard is going.”