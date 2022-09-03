His ability to impact the game in multiple ways has college coaches very intrigued, and his recruitment is starting to really ramp up as he enters his junior season. He spoke with Rivals about some of his top options.

Four-star wing Liam McNeeley was great in the month of March, playing up on the 17U level with Drive Nation. His breakout performance came at Peach Jam, where he averaged 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He also averaged 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while having shooting splits of 49/40/75.

Main programs involved: “Texas, Indiana, LSU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.”

Texas: “I really like coach (Chris) Beard, he’s a very personable guy. I like talking to him and I like being around him. He’s obviously a great coach, he went to the national championship a couple of years ago, and I’m really excited to see what he does at Texas.”

Indiana: “Indiana is a very historical basketball state, and Indiana University is a very historic basketball school. Coach (Mike) Woodson was either playing in the league or coaching in the league for a very long time. Playing in the NBA is my ultimate goal, so he definitely knows what it takes to get there.”

LSU: “It’s obviously a great sports school. Coach (Matt) McMahon is new there, but I’ve been talking to the guys on the coaching staff, they’ve been showing a lot of love. Hopefully I can get down there for a visit sometime.”

Texas Tech: “Coach (Mark) Adams is obviously another great coach. Texas Tech defense, that’s a really good defense. They did pretty well last season, and they’re in my home state of course. I’m also excited to see what they do this upcoming season.”

Oklahoma: “Coach (Porter) Moser is obviously another great coach. He took Loyola-Chicago pretty far in the NCAA tournament, so that just shows how well he can bring a team together and coach them to success. Oklahoma is another great sports school, so he has the resources and I’m excited to see what he does this season.”

Visits: “I’m taking a visit to Indiana on the weekend of Sept. 23, and I’m in the works on trying to get on an official visit to Texas.”