Five-star forward Liam McNeeley committed to Indiana on Sunday. McNeeley had limited his options to Indiana and Kansas, but ultimately decided he wanted to be a Hoosier. This commitment, along with a few others recently secured by Mike Woodson, are a true representation of the new trajectory of Indiana basketball.

Liam McNeeley, the No. 13 player in the 2024 class, committed to Indiana on Sunday. (Liam McNeeley / Twitter)

Since the Bob Knight era, the Hoosiers have been a program set on developing talented players over several years with the team. Take the great Trayce Jackson-Davis, for example. Jackson-Davis came to Bloomington from just a quick jaunt North to Center Grove high school, and he was not NBA ready. That said, he was not drafted to be NBA ready. He spent two years under Archie Miller and made little to no boosts to his draft stock. That being said, when Woodson took over, Jackson-Davis reportedly considered trying his luck in the draft, but he was convinced to stay. after just two years with Woodson, he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors. While Jackson-Davis was finishing out his last year in Assembly Hall, another player was doing the same, but in a different way. Jalen Hood-Schifino was the first domino to fall in the chain reaction Woodson has catalyzed in this program. After just one season in Bloomington, Hood-Schifino was drafted just outside the lottery to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the end of last season, three potentially impactful recruits have joined the Hoosiers with this in mind.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen hood-Schifino (via Indiana Athletics)