There are plenty of players in the transfer portal that are hoping for an opportunity to play power five football after showing off their skillset at the G5, FCS, and D2 levels. We take a closer look at the top non-P5 transfers that should be well on their way to leveling up. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER

Tony Muskett, QB, Monmouth:

Muskett is a two-time first-team all-conference performer and a three-year starter. During his career at Monmouth he threw for 5,687 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions at a 64% completion percentage. OFFERS: Virginia, Missouri, Troy, Ball State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Bowling Green, Georgia Southern.

Nick Gargiulo, OL, Yale:

Gargiulo has a ton of experience along the offensive line, starting at left tackle during the 2019 and 2021 seasons then starting ten games at center this past season where he earned first-team, All-Ivy League honors. OFFERS: Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College, Illinois, Missouri

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Texas A&M Commerce:

At 6-foot-6, 189-pounds, Armstrong has the size that excites power five coaches and he also has the production to back it up, hauling in 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season. He currently has official visits scheduled with Arkansas (Dec. 9th) and Missouri (Dec. 16th). OFFERS: Arkansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana, Syracuse, Miami (Fla.), Washington State, Virginia Tech, Utah.

Ajani Cornelius, OL, Rhode Island:

Cornelius was a two-year starter at right tackle for Rhode Island and first-team, All-CAA selection this past season. Since entering the portal last week, he's been one of the most highly-touted offensive lineman available, picking up more than 15 offers and counting. OFFERS: Oregon, Minnesota, Penn State, Missouri, Louisville, Nebraska, West Virginia, South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas, Cincinnati.

Kyle Morlock, TE, Shorter University (Ga.)

Morlock put up big numbers for DII Shorter University in Georgia and at 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, he has the size that has college coaches salivating. During his career, Morlock hauled in 51 catches for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning All-American honors twice. OFFERS: Auburn, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Purdue, Kansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Illinois, Florida State, Pitt, NC State, Missouri, Tennessee.

Freddie Roberson, WR, Eastern Washington

Roberson just entered the transfer portal, but is already drawing plenty of power five interest after leasing Eastern Washington with 797 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Throughout his career, Roberson has totaled 2,266 yards and 17 touchdowns. OFFERS: Washington State, Arizona State.

Drae McCray, WR, Austin Peay:

McCray is coming off a season where he caught 76 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. During his two-year career at Austin Peay, he's tallied over 2,000 all-purpose yards is a First-Team, All-Conference Selection. McCray already has plenty of option to finish off his two years of eligibility remaining. OFFERS: Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Louisville, Oregon, Indiana.

Shane Cokes, DL, Dartmouth:

Cokes is coming off a season where he tallied 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. At 6-foot-3, 275-pounds, Cokes offers a lot of versatility along the defensive line and has a ton of experience, appearing in 22 total games. OFFERS: Oklahoma State, NC State, West Virginia, Washington State, Purdue, Wake Forest.

Ryan Selig, LB, Western Michigan:

Selig, a graduate transfer, is looking for a new home after recording 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks this past season. For. his career, the Illinois native has tallied 153 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Currently, he's got visits set up with Iowa State and Minnesota in the near future. OFFERS: Minnesota, Iowa State, Indiana, Wake Forest.

Justin Wright, LB, Tulsa: