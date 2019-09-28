Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix returned to the field Saturday in East Lansing, and even though the Hoosiers lost 40-31, the offense seemed to find a path toward an identity through Penix's arm.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he and his staff don’t want to play any player that isn’t ready to play, so redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix was sidelined for two games before he got the start in East Lansing on Saturday. And when it came to proving he was ready to play, he did that and then some.

In a game where Indiana was expected to be limited on the scoreboard and in field position, Penix flipped the script and guided the Hoosiers to 31 points despite receiving the ball at his own 22-yard line on average.

Indiana lost another close game to a top-25 opponent – something that’s become familiar to the program in recent seasons – but Penix showed that the offense can lean on his arm to drive the ball down the field.

“The biggest thing was to just do what he did in this environment with just a couple games under his belt and really nothing similar, in regards to the opponent or on the road,” Allen said after the 40-31 loss. “We just felt like he was ready.”

There were indications that Penix might not be ready. He had only participated in practice “a little bit” before Connecticut and then was active and throwing during practice last week but didn’t practice every day, Allen said. The staff wasn’t even sure if he’d last the entire game in East Lansing. Allen said Peyton Ramsey was ready to take over if need be.

But Penix was ready, and he lasted the entire game, to the fortune of the Hoosiers’ offense.

Much of the offensive production was rooted in Penix’s arm, from his 33-for-42 efficiency, to his rushing touchdown in the second quarter, to the new schemed attack to get the ball in space instead of punching it through the line. Penix elevated the offense in every facet that involved him.

It was evident in the throws he made, throws that haven’t been made in the program for some time. Throws like the one he made to Donavan Hale across his body for 28 yards while under pressure. Or throws like the half-lined, half-lofted toss from the right hashes to the left corner of the endzone. Even the throw he made on 3rd-and-9 in the final three minutes of the game to keep Indiana’s hopes alive, which extended a drive that was capped by a touchdown pass to Whop Philyor.