TheHoosier - Layne looking forward to being back with defense in 2021

“I was feeling good, but it was just something where I thought the season was over so when they had the cancelation in the fall I decided to go ahead and fix it.” Layne told the media this week. “I knew we were in good hands, so I wanted to make sure that I was taking care of myself. I knew I was coming back for another year and I wanted to make sure I would be feeling good the whole time. I also wanted to make sure that I was able to go out there and give it all I have.”

With the surgery going well, Layne would then watch from the sidelines as his teammates reeled off a 6-2 season that ended with a 26-20 loss in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.

Coming into the 2020 season, Layne was battling an injury that ended up needing surgery and with no plans of a season, at that time, Layne opted to go through with the surgery.

It has been said that life truly is all about timing.

As for sitting on the sidelines, Layne told the media it was tough, but he wanted to make sure he still showed the character expected of an Indiana football player from head coach Tom Allen.

"It was definitely hard to watch from the side, but you’ve got to make sure you are a good teammate,” Layne said. “Being a good teammate isn’t always about being on the field. It’s about making sure younger guys are right off the field. You just have to make sure you are a good teammate. You can’t be a negative guy. Our whole culture is LEO, so you’ve just got to make sure you are loving each other and just give motivation on the sideline.”

As he makes his role back, he will rejoin a secondary that is coming off a remarkable season. Indiana was among the nation's best when it came to total takeaways and Layne said it is his job to make sure there is no drop off from anyone.

“I am trying to make sure that there is no drop off. Make sure we are bringing all the younger guys along with us and continue on the path we are on. I feel like we are on a good path, headed toward success and we are trying to continue to go in the upward direction.” Layne said.

For his career, Layne has made quite a name for himself when it comes to both defense and special teams. He has notched 82 tackles, deflected six passes and forced a fumble, while also earning special teams player-of-the-year honors after the 2019 campaign.

In addition, he has seen a change in position as he has moved from cornerback to safety. Layne told the media the transition has been a smooth one.

"When I was playing corner, I tried to make sure that I did a good job of learning our overall defense. Our defense has stayed the same so all that is different is my position on the field and it has been a smooth transition. I feel natural back there, so I feel like it is going to be a really good year.” Layne said.