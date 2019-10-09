Latest on Dawson Garcia's recruitment, skillset
Indiana welcomes four-star 2020 forward Dawson Garcia to Bloomington for an official visit on October 25-27. The 6-11 lefty is the biggest target left for Archie Miller in 2020.Find out about his g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news