Late Signing Period: 2022 QB Brendan Sorsby makes it official with Indiana

Indiana has officially signed 2022 Lake Dallas (Tx.) quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who made it official on the first day of the late signing period. Sorsby committed to Indiana on January 23 following an official visit to Bloomington that weekend. He had offers from Army, Navy, Western Carolina, Lamar and more. Wisconsin and Rice were some additional schools that had interest in him. Sorsby is the lone quarterback commit in the 2022 class as a high school prospect.

Style Of Play:

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound prospect is out of Lake Dallas high school in Corinth, Texas, near Dallas. Sorsby suffered an injury his senior year that saw him only playing in seven games. He was still able to compile 2,144 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns. 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air, and 791 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Sorsby is a pass-first dual-threat quarterback. His quick throwing motion and ability to maneuver the pocket are extremely impressive. He had a lot of success throwing on the run and his accuracy while doing so is something to behold. While running he doesn't shy away from contact. Sorsby can turn on a dime and has superb quickness and agility. Sorsby’s commitment fills a gaping hole in the future of this Indiana offense.

