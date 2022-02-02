Late Signing Period: 2022 DL J'mari Monette signs with Hoosiers
Indiana has landed a commitment and signing from 2022 defensive tackle J'mari Monette. The Alexandria (LA) lineman made it official on Wednesday.
Monette had offers from Missouri, Kansas, SMU, Texas, Mississippi State, Baylor, Tulane, Houston and Memphis.
As a senior, Monette was named to the District 2-5A All-District Team. He played both defensive tackle and defensive end at Alexandria.
Monette visited Indiana back in December.
