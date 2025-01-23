Late Northwestern run sinks Indiana, highlighting season-long inconsisteny

Over a stretch from 9:25 to 3:21 in the second half, Northwestern unleashed a decisive 21-4 run, draining five 3-pointers and extinguishing Indiana’s hopes of leaving Welsh-Ryan Arena with a victory.

The Wildcats' 79-70 triumph on Wednesday highlighted one of Indiana’s greatest flaws this season: its consistent inconsistency.

For much of the game, Indiana traded runs with Northwestern in a contest defined by momentum shifts. Yet, when it mattered most, the Wildcats delivered the knockout blow, and the Hoosiers had no answer.

“We have a hell of a defensive half, and then we come out and give up 54 points and pile on the turnovers,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. “We just didn’t play well in the second half.”

Indiana’s latest defeat encapsulated the erratic nature of its season. Early in the first half, Northwestern rattled off an 8-0 run in just over two minutes to build a 23-13 lead. As they’ve done for most of the year, the Hoosiers countered with an 8-0 burst of their own, cutting the deficit to two.

The back-and-forth pattern continued until Indiana seized control late in the first half. Over the final 9:35, the Hoosiers mounted an 18-2 run, holding the Wildcats without a field goal and heading into halftime with a 31-25 lead. Balanced scoring, stifling defense and smooth execution suggested Indiana might be turning the a corner on Wednesday night.

But that corner turned into a cul-de-sac.

Just 52 seconds into the second half, Northwestern responded with an 8-0 run, reclaiming the lead at 39-37. The Hoosiers countered with a 10-0 surge, but their momentum quickly fizzled as Northwestern delivered the game’s defining sequence.

Propelled by three 3-pointers, the Wildcats launched a 13-0 barrage to build a 62-52 lead with 5:49 remaining. Indiana’s defense faltered, its offense stagnated, and the game slipped away.