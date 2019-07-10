The Las Vegas Summer League is underway. Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are both currently on rosters in the league. Let's take a look at the latest for both players.

Langford remains out and isn't expected to play with the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League. The former Hoosier said Tuesday that not playing is boring for him .

The Utah Jazz have only had one game in the last two days, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, 97-93. Morgan played 17 minutes in the game but had by far his best performance. The Jazz outscored the Blazers by 14 when Morgan was on the court.

The former Hoosier scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds, with two of those boards coming on the offensive end. He took five shots in the game, hitting three of them. Three of those attempts came from 3-point range, and so did one of the makes. Morgan needs to continue to show a willingness to shoot if he wants to have a chance at earning a two-way contract.

The Jazz will be back in action at 8:30 p.m. Thursday when they take on the Houston Rockets. The game will air on ESPNU.