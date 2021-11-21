Lack of offensive creativity gives Indiana zero chance to contend

When you look back at this game, there are two aspects you can identify that tanked the Hoosier's chances to win: The inability to respond after getting punched in the mouth and a non-existent passing game giving the Indiana offense zero chance to contend.

Minnesota TE Brevyn Spann-Ford got loose on a flag route toward the Minnesota sideline. By the time he caught the ball, there wasn't an Indiana defender within 40 yards of him. Spann-Byrd was able to run to the Indiana 4-yard line, setting Minnesota up in a prime position to cash in and take a 14-7 lead.

They did two plays later.

The ensuing drive started with 46 seconds left in the first half. Two plays in, Donaven McCulley handed the ball back to Minnesota with a questionable interception. Javon Swinton was blanketed in coverage; McCulley was trying to direct traffic and have him continue down the sideline. Instead, Swinton stopped his route, and McCulley threw it directly to a Minnesota defender.

"Obviously, you have to be able to throw the football. We were able to do some things on that first drive, and we couldn't continue those... Obviously, some bad decisions with some throws."