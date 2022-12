The annual Sneakers For Santa Shootout took place over the weekend and there were a ton of talented players and teams from all-around the state competing in seven total games at Brownsburg High School.

The fans that were in attendance also got to see future Indiana Hoosier Gabe Cupps and high school team Centerville compete as well in the main event of the night versus Cathedral.

TheHoosier.com was there all day and got to take in all the action from start to finish.

Here are some notes and takeaways from the Sneakers For Santa Shootout this past weekend.