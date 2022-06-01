 TheHoosier - Kyler's Notebook: Nike EYBL Session III
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-01 09:36:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kyler's Notebook: Nike EYBL Session III

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The third session of Nike EYBL Circuit took place over the weekend making a stop in Louisville. TheHoosier.com was able to get a look at numerous Indiana targets.

Although this was not an official live period, the three-days brought multiple big time performances from Indiana targets.

Here are Kyler's top performers and some additional notes from Nike EYBL session III in Louisville.

2024 Liam McNeeley was one of the biggest standout performers this weekend. (TheHoosier.com)
2024 Liam McNeeley was one of the biggest standout performers this weekend. (TheHoosier.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}