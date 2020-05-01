Twitter.com/@indianambb

Kyle Hornsby was a critical piece to Indiana's Final Four run in 2002 and despite falling short in the Championship game, it was a tremendous season for all IU fans. While he always has that to hold on to, his daily routine is a bit different nowadays. Now a doctor, Hornsby is part of the healthcare field that is doing all they can to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've done a few surgeries over the last month but kinda gearing up for the next month," Hornsby said. "Don't go to the hospital if you don’t need to though."

While converted clinics and pop-up hospitals are the new norm, Hornsby is doing everything he can to do his job while keeping patients out of harms way. "Some people started with Zoom but I read recently that Zoom wasn’t always HIPPA compliant so we've done virtual visits through Amwell which is online," Hornsby told Indiana Sports Beat. "Anything to keep them out of the clinics or hospitals.” The COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world and put a halt to many things. One part of the day-to-day life that has been impacted is that of students and student athletes. "My own viewpoint I see a slow process. I think you will see some sports come back in the fall but it all depends on if students come back too," Hornsby explained. "If not, than we won’t have sports.”

College sports have been dramatically impacted by the pandemic and though it's at a standstill currently, Indiana basketball is still a great topic of discussion for just about anyone. Hornsby was fortunate enough to be part of a team that made a run all the way to the National Championship game and will have that moment to remember for the rest of his life. "Moment I enjoyed the most was cutting down the nets to go to the Final Four," Hornsby added. "After beating Kent State, that feeling and moment... you get a chance to sit back and reflect and say ‘wow we put in a lot of work’."

The reason for that success is still clear to this day. "I think when you have teams that gel, you have a wide variety of personalities but those personalities have a common goal," Hornsby explained. "We had a couple of teams that really had good chemistry and were very successful.” “He [Dane Fife] and [A.J.] Moye were probably the most interesting personalities we had... it was a wild house.” Hornsby added. Despite playing in Assembly Hall in front of one of the best crowds in the sport, Hornsby will always remember the practices more than the games. “It always has been going to the gyms for practices and being part of that team camaraderie and you just can’t beat it," Hornsby said. "I loved the games obviously but there was just something about practice... I loved that dynamic."

