Kurtis Rourke's early season success continues in victory over Charlotte

Kurtis Rourke put on a show once again, this time in Indiana's 52-14 win over the Charlotte 49ers.
Rourke threw for 258 yards in just three quarters, while completing 16 of his 20 passes in another incredibly strong passing performance.
The Ohio transfer also threw for one touchdown, a 19 yard pass to Ke'Shawn Williams, while also adding another touchdown on the ground, a 12 yard rush for the fifth-year QB.
This followed up his UCLA performance, where he passed for 307 yards and four TDs, perfectly, as Rourke showed that this type of success is sustainable.
Coach Cignetti said that "he came back from what I thought was a really outstanding performance against UCLA with a pretty solid performance today" reaffirming the notion that this really was a great way to follow up the UCLA game.
Rourke started out incredibly accurate, completing is first six passes of the ball game, mostly on shirt passes, but all of which led IU down the field for early scores, allowing the Hoosiers to get out to a lead.
Running back Kaelon Black said postgame that Rourke "goes out there and does his thing" even from the get-go, which could be a reason the highly accurate start he had today.
In the second quarter, Rourke found his deep ball, as he started finding his receivers for passes down the field.
Specifically on one drive, he completed on back to back throws of 37 and 29 yards, respectively.
One of these throws was to Myles Price, who commented on Rourke, saying, "he makes my job easy." Price also mentioned Rourke's throws specifically, stating, " the balls be on money pretty much every time"
In the third quarter, Rourke continued to play well, allowing the Hoosiers to score 14 points, continuing the unanswered point streak that would end at 35 points.
A big factor in IU's points being unanswered was the defense in that second half. While it may seem like a stretch, maybe some of the credit for the defense playing so well can be given to Rourke.
Safety Shawn Asbury said "Kurt makes it easier on us in these types of games." Illustrating the fact that Rourke helps in more ways that one.
He also said "Kurt is a great quarterback," sharing what seems like the overall sentiment in the Indiana locker room.
Rourke, maintains the thought that "preparing for the game every week no matter who we're against" is the best way to look at it, just taking it one game at a time.
Rourke once again found several receivers for completions, connecting with seven different receivers throughout the game.
This had been a strongpoint for Rourke all season, as getting multiple guys involved has been something he's been able to do in each of the four games so far.
Rourke commented on his receiver room by saying "It's awesome, having that abundance of talent around me helps in every aspect."
And help it certainly did, as Rourke looked the part of an All Big Ten QB, even with only playing three of the four quarters due to the blowout fashion of the game.
Cignetti said that he's "extremely pleased to see the progress he's made since he started playing games" also mentioning that previous quarterbacks he's had have " been players of the year in the conference and one-year starters but like him."
While expecting Rourke to be Big Ten QB of the year may be a bit much, he deserves to be in the conversation with the performances he's had so far.
Rourke said on the early success that he's had "I'll continue to build on that and rely on my teammates," showing that while he's had a great start, and a great game vs. Charlotte, he's not done and is ready for the heart of Indiana's Big Ten schedule.
